14 civilians killed in suspected ADF attack in Dem. Rep. of Congo

At least 14 people were killed Saturday in the latest attack attributed to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to an official.

The attack took place near the locality of Otomabere, in the territory of Irumu in Ituri province, said Sabiti Njiamoja.

"The victims were from several areas near Otomabere, including two students,” Njiamoja told reporters. “Among the victims are four from Eringeti, three are from Mayimoya and others from Oicha, capital of the territory of Beni.”

The attackers also burned 13 motorcycles and several houses before disappearing, he said.

Ugandan and Democratic Republic of Congo forces (FARDC) launched an offensive last year to flush out the ADF, who have been attacking and killing civilians in east for more than two decades.

But despite the joint operations and a state of siege proclaimed in Ituri and North Kivu provinces to stem the violence, the rebels continue to carry out deadly attacks.