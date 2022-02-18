27M Congolese need humanitarian assistance: UN

Twenty-seven million people in the Democratic Republic of Congo need humanitarian assistance this year, of ​​which 8.8 million are considered the most vulnerable, the UN radio in the country reported Friday.

The figures were revealed at the launch by the government of the humanitarian plan of 2022 in the capital Kinshasha.

Food, water, medicine, shelter, protection and others will be the highest priority needs of this humanitarian plan.

Justice Minister Rose Mutombo Kiese said they need an estimated $1.9 billion to cater to the people who need humanitarian assistance in the country.

In 2021, 19.6 million people needed assistance and protection compared to 15.6 in 2020.

The humanitarian situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo remains serious and complex especially in the eastern part of the country due to rebels and militiamen who often attack villages and kill civilians.