4 killed in Algeria wildfires

At least four people were killed as wildfires have spread to 31 locations in 14 provinces of Algeria, authorities said on Tuesday.

One of the provinces affected is Tizi Ouzou, which lies some 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of the capital Algiers.

Many people have been evacuated as teams remain engaged in operations to douse blazes in Tizi Ouzou, according to Yusuf Waleed Mohammed, an official of the provincial forest protection department.

“Authorities are still investigating the cause and are not ruling out the possibility of arson,” he told local media.

State news agency Algeria Press Service reported that three people have also been injured in the blazes in Tizi Ouzou.

AA