4 Somali soldiers killed, several injured in blast

At least four soldiers were killed and several others injured on Wednesday in a roadside bomb blast targeting a military vehicle in southern Somalia, an official confirmed.

Abdi Mohamed Hassan, a police officer in the Middle Shabelle region, told Anadolu Agency that the targeted vehicle was part of a military convoy traveling to Jowhar after clashes between regional security forces and armed militia erupted in the town, killing at least 10 people.

"The bomb blast was a landmine explosion, and as the result of the blast, at least four soldiers including a senior commander, were killed and several others wounded,” Hassan said.

Mohamed Abdi Ware, the former president of Hirshabelle state, said, "The events in Jowhar today shocked me. May Allah have mercy on those who died,” mentioning Ali Madobe, a Hirshabelle presidential official, and Commander Dhisow Mohamed Qeelshe, a top security official.

Al-Qaeda-affiliated group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack.