5 Tunisian parties to boycott parliamentary elections

Five Tunisian parties on Monday announced their boycott of the upcoming parliamentary elections on Dec. 17.

This came in a press conference held by the Republican Party, the Workers' Party, the Qutb Party, the Democratic Current, and the Democratic Forum for Labor and Liberties in the capital, Tunis.

“These elections are the last stop in a political agenda that [President Kais] Saied tries to impose after his coup against the constitution and legitimacy,” Issam Chebbi, Secretary-General of the Republican Party, said.

He argued that most Tunisians boycotted a constitutional referendum held in July, which saw a voter turnout of 30.5 percent.

“Tunisia is not in a mood for elections. This coup path can’t be supported,” he added.

Last week, Saied issued a decree calling on voters to cast ballot in the country’s legislative elections on Dec. 17.

Tunisia has been in the throes of a deep political crisis that aggravated the country's economic conditions since last year, when Saied ousted the government and dissolved parliament.

While opponents see Saied’s measures as a “coup against the constitution," others view them a "correction of the course of the 2011 revolution," which overthrew then-President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

Saied, who in 2019 started a five-year presidential term, considers his measures necessary to "save the country from imminent danger."