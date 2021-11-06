92 killed, over 100 injured in Sierra Leone fuel tanker blast

At least 92 people were killed and over 100 injured after an fuel tanker exploded off the capital of Sierra Leone, officials and the central mortuary confirmed on Saturday, a day after the incident.

Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, the mayor of Freetown, confirmed the death toll in a statement saying that the tanker had collided with a truck, while the city's central mortuary has received 92 bodies from the accident that occurred on Friday, local media reported, referring to a morg staffer, Foday Musa.

Officials say that the number of casualties is likely to increase as rescue efforts continue through Saturday, with some who have been taken to hospitals around the capital in critical condition.

On social media platforms, locals shared photos from the scene, showing images of burnt victims. Authorities say many of the victims had gone to siphon the highly flammable fuel from the tanker.