Algeria, France sign declaration for ‘renewed partnership’

Algeria and France on Saturday signed a declaration for "renewed partnership" at the end of French President Emmanuel Macron's 3-day visit to the North African nation, according to local media.

Macron and Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune signed the declaration in the capital Algiers for a "new, irreversible dynamic of progress" in the relations between the two countries, the state news agency APS reported.

The two leaders also signed five other agreements to boost their bilateral relations in different fields.

Macron’s visit to Algeria aimed to end months of tension and a diplomatic discord between the two countries over multiple colonial era issues.