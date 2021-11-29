At least 22 killed in attack on displaced people’s camp in DRC

At least 22 civilians were killed Sunday in a rebel attack in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Cooperative for the Development of the Congo (CODECO) carried out the attack on the Ivo displaced people's camp in Ituri state, local media reported.

Members of the armed group opened fire on the asylum seekers and many people fled the camp.

Last week, an attack on the same camp resulted in the killing of 29 civilians.

President Felix Tshisekedi declared a military siege in the states of North Kivu and Ituri on May 7 to ensure security due to escalating violence.

Civilian officials of the region were dismissed and replaced by military officials as part of the siege.

Armed groups have been trying to control gold, cobalt and other mines in the region for nearly 20 years through attacks and clashes in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, which borders Rwanda, Uganda and Burundi.