Azerbaijan's president invited to Arab League summit as guest of honor

Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune has invited his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev to be the guest of honor at the Arab League summit in November.

Tebboune invited Aliyev, whose country holds the presidency of the Non-Aligned Movement, to attend the summit in the capital Algiers, according to a statement Thursday by the Algerian Foreign Ministry.

The ministry said Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra met with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, Lamamra presented Tebboune's invitation letter to Bayramov.

The top diplomats also exchanged views on giving the Non-Aligned Movement a role in resolving international tensions.

Since 2019, Azerbaijan has chaired the Non-Aligned Movement, a forum of 120 countries and the second-largest international organization in the world after the UN.

The Arab League, formally known as the League of Arab States, is expected to hold its first annual summit in three years in Algeria from Nov. 1-2.