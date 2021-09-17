Boko Haram targets military convoy in Nigeria, kills 12 soldiers

The Boko Haram terrorist group attacked a military convoy in Nigeria’s northeastern Borno state Thursday, killing 12 soldiers.

According to local reports, the attack took place as the convoy was travelling on a highway between Borno’s capital Maiduguri and the garrison town of Monguno.

The group also seized three trucks.

Boko Haram has been carrying out violent attacks on civilians in communities and military bases in the region since July 2009.

Around 36,000 people have died since the group launched its terror campaign, displacing 2 million in Nigeria, according to the UN.

AA