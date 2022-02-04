Bomb blast kills 10 civilians in southern Somalia

At least 10 civilians have been killed in a bomb explosion in Somalia’s southern state of Jubaland on Friday, officials and local media reported.

"10 civilians were killed and three others wounded after a minibus they were traveling in ran over an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by the terrorists on the outskirts of Kismayo town of Somalia’s Jubbaland State," according to Somali national television.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, officials in Lower Juba region blamed al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group in Somalia, for being behind planting the IED.

Kismayo is a major city and port located 500 kilometers (310 miles) south of the capital Mogadishu.