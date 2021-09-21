Coup plot reported in Sudan

Media reports emerged Tuesday about a failed coup attempt in Sudan.

State television said that coup attempt was taking place in the country, calling on the citizens to confront it.

This came in urgent news broadcast by the state TV, without giving further details about the group behind the plot.

Meanwhile, a senior Sudanese military source told Anadolu Agency that a putschist group was trying to take control of the country.

In a Facebook post, Sovereignty Council member Mohamed Al-Faki Suleiman called on the Sudanese people to confront the coup attempt and “rise up to defend the country and protect the democratic transition."

In another post, Suleiman pointed out that "the situation was under control in the country," referring to the failure of the coup attempt.