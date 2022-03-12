Death toll from Sudan’s Darfur clashes rises to 35: Medics

The death toll from tribal clashes in Sudan’s West Darfur region has risen to 35, according to local medics on Saturday.

In a statement, the Committee of Doctors in West Darfur said it counted 19 new fatalities from the violence in the Jebel Moon Mountains of West Darfur, taking the tally to 35 since last week.

Twenty-one persons were also injured in the clashes, the medics said.

Since November last year, hundreds of people have been killed in sporadic tribal clashes in the Jebel Moon Mountains of West Darfur.