Death toll in DR Congo train crash climbs to 75

The death toll in Friday’s deadly train crash in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has risen to 75.

At least 125 more people were injured, including 28 who are in serious condition, when a train derailed in southeastern DR Congo, the National Railway Company of Congo said late on Sunday.

The accident took place in the Lubudi region in the province of Lualaba late on Friday night and authorities reported 60 fatalities on Saturday.

The freight train was heading from Mueneditu town to Lubumbashi, the country’s third-largest city and its mining capital.

According to the Communication and Media Ministry, the train lost control due to a traction failure and several of its 15 wagons plunged into a ravine.

The injured, including a two-year-old child whose parents perished in the crash, are under treatment at hospitals in Lubudi, officials said.

Families of victims have also been arriving in Lubudi to take away bodies for burial.

In a tweet late on Sunday, President Felix Tshisekedi expressed sadness over the accident and conveyed his condolences to the victim’s relatives.

Macky Sall, president of Senegal and current chairperson of the African Union, also offered condolences to President Tshisekedi and the Congolese people.

“Peace to the souls of the deceased. Speedy recovery to the injured,” he said on Twitter on Sunday night.

Train accidents are frequently reported in this part of DR Congo due to dilapidated railway infrastructure.

The last was in October 2021 when nine people died after a train derailed in the city of Kenzenze in Lualaba province.