Death toll in Sierra Leone fuel tanker blast rises to 131

The death toll from a fuel tanker explosion last week in Sierra Leone’s capital has risen to 131, authorities confirmed Wednesday, saying scores are in critical condition.

Fuel spilled before igniting and the subsequent fire engulfed bystanders and vehicles at a busy junction in Freetown late Friday.

Officials of Sierra Leone’s National Disaster Management Agency said the treatment of 63 wounded people continues, including 19 in serious condition.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had sent 6.6 tons of emergency medical supplies to the country.

Following the deadly incident, President Julius Maada Bio announced three days of mourning starting Monday followed by two days of prayers.