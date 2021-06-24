Dozens feared dead as military chopper crashes in Kenya

A military chopper with a dozen of passengers on board crashed in Kajiado, Kenya on Thursday, police confirmed.

Residents who were the first responders posted pictures of smoke rising from the crash site as early as 9 a.m. (0600GMT).

Kajiado West police chief Muthuri Mwongera told local media that rescue efforts are underway, adding the army chopper was carrying at least a dozen passengers.

Locals say that dozens are feared dead as witnesses reported the helicopter burst into flames soon after the crash.

In a statement, the Kenya Defense Forces also confirmed the crash, saying the air force helicopter was on a training mission when it crashed.

