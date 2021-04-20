DR Congo launches COVID-19 vaccination campaign

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Monday kicked off COVID-19 vaccination of high-priority groups.

Health Minister Eteni Longondo launched the campaign at the University Clinics of Kinshasa. Some diplomats including the representative of the EU were present at the launching of the vaccination campaign.

The Central African country received 1.7 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses through the UN-led COVAX facility last month.

"We invite people to be vaccinated because this vaccine is effective," Longondo said, ensuring that the authorities have taken arrangements in the event of possible complications.

"No one will be safe until everyone is safe. Vaccination is one of the most effective and safe public health interventions," he added.

In a tweet, EU ambassador to DRC Jean-Marc Chataigner said he took part in the launching of the vaccination campaign on Monday morning at the invitation of the Congolese authorities.

"I got vaccinated with the Minister of Health and some colleagues!"Chataigner said.

The Central African country has recorded 28,956 coronavirus cases, with 25,841 recoveries and 745 deaths, according to the health ministry.

