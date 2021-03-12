Egypt imposes visa fee on nationals of Arab countries

Egyptian authorities on Thursday announced an entry visa fee for nationals of Arab countries.

The Egyptian government gazette published a decision by Interior Minister Mahmoud Tawfiq on the visa fee for citizens of Arab countries visiting Egypt.

The decision exempted nations that had previously signed exemption agreements with Egypt, but did not specify these countries.

In June, Egypt said it imposed entry visa fee on Gulf states, namely Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain, in addition to a previous decision imposing entry visa fee on Qatari citizens effective as of November 2017.

AA