Envoy reaffirms Türkiye’s support for Burkina Faso

Türkiye’s envoy to Burkina Faso reaffirmed her country’s support for the West African country on Tuesday in the face of growing security and food insecurity challenges.

Ambassador Nilgün Erdem Ari announced this after a meeting with Burkina Faso’s Prime Minister Albert Ouédraogo in the capital Ouagadougou, according to a statement by the prime minister’s office.

They discussed various areas of cooperation between the two countries.

“Türkiye is ready to support Burkina Faso, which is facing a difficult security, humanitarian and food insecurity situation,” said Erdem Ari.

She noted that Türkiye maintains excellent and historic diplomatic relations with Burkina Faso.

“There is a strong will between the two countries to enhance cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, culture, and especially education,” she added.

In education, Türkiye awards scholarships to Burkinabe citizens, while the two countries also maintain military cooperation in the area of training.

Burkina Faso has been battling an insurgency that has spread from neighboring Mali over the past decade.