Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed sworn in for new 5-year term

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali has been sworn in for a new five-year term.

The 45-year-old Nobel laureate took the oath of office during the joint session of the House of People’s Representatives and House of the Federation held on Monday.

Abiy’s Prosperity Party scored a landslide win in the June 21 parliamentary and regional councils’ elections.

The prime minister said his new government would include opposition figures and already the new Addis Ababa city administration last week included two opposition figures in its Cabinet.

On Sunday, opposition Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice said they accepted the Ethiopian government’s offer to work together.

AA