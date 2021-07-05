Gunmen kill at least 7 people in northwestern Nigeria

At least seven people were killed in armed attacks in Nigeria's northwestern Kaduna state over the past three days, local authorities said Sunday.

Unidentified gunmen carried out the attacks in Kakau village and the Tsohon Gaya general area of Chikun, said Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, in a written statement.

Several others were injured in the attacks, the statement added.

Kaduna has recently been facing a series of attacks by bandits, including assaults on schools.

Last year, 937 people were killed and 1,972 others were kidnapped in attacks by gunmen in the state.

AA