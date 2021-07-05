Interpol issues red notice for wealthy Indian family in South Africa

South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority announced on Monday that Interpol has issued red notices for two wealthy Indian brothers and their wives, wanted in the country for several counts of graft.

According to a statement issued by the head of the National Prosecuting Authority's investigating directorate, Hermione Cronje, security forces are seeking Atul Gupta and his wife Chetali, along with Rajesh "Tony" Gupta and his wife, and four others.

The two Guptas, and their third brother Ajay, were close with former President Jacob Zuma and other South African politicians, who are accused of influencing them to get lucrative state contracts some of which they did not complete.

It is believed that the Gupta brothers and their associates siphoned millions of rands from South Africa, thanks to their friendship with Zuma and other politicians. Both the Guptas and Zuma deny any wrongdoing.

South African prosecutors now seek the arrest of the Gupta family and their extradition to South Africa to faces charges in the country.

The Gupta's fled South Africa for Dubai in early 2018, when Zuma resigned as president following pressure from his ruling African National Congress Party over allegations of corruption.

Several South African politicians and heads of government enterprises who have testified at a judicial commission probing corruption during the Zuma administration have mentioned the Guptas as having influenced them to secure contracts or threatened to get them fired by Zuma if they did not comply.

Prior to their departure from South Africa three years ago, their business interests included mining, media, technology, and other sectors worth billions of dollars.

