Kenya receives 358,700 doses of COVID vaccine amid shortage

Kenya received 358,700 doses late Monday of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, a donation from Denmark.

The vaccines arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and were received by senior government officials.

In a statement, Kenya’s Health Ministry said the arrival of the vaccines is expected to boost an ongoing second dose vaccination exercise that commenced late last month.

As of Monday, at least 192,093 people in Kenya had received their second dose, with a total of 1,187,663 vaccines administered.

This comes days after frustrated Kenyans and medics protested on social media that despite getting messages on their phones to come in for their second vaccine dose, hospitals across the country reported there being no vaccine supplies.

AA