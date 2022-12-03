Kenyan president suspends 4 election commissioners who disputed his win

Kenya’s president on Friday suspended four of the nation’s election commissioners who had disputed his win this August.

In a notice, William Ruto said he carried out the suspension “having received and considered the petition of the National Assembly and in exercise of the prerogative vested in the Head of State and Government by Article 251 of the Constitution.”

The four commissioners from Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commissioners include Juliana Cherera, its vice chair, and three other top members.

Ruto has also formed a tribunal chaired by High Court Judge Aggrey Muchelule to investigate the commissioners and report any constitutional violations or “gross misconduct” they may have committed.

This summer the quartet had disputed Ruto’s Aug. 9 election as defying math and logic.

Late Thursday, the National Assembly decided to create a committee report that suggested dismissing the four commissioners.

According to Wafula Chebukati, the commission chair, the four commissioners had unsuccessfully pushed for an election re-run, a move considered unconstitutional and illegal and tantamount to subverting the Constitution and the sovereign will of the people of Kenya.