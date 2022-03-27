Libya's Bashagha says he has ‘good relations’ with Turkiye

Libyan Prime Minister-designate Fathi Bashagha said Sunday he has a “very strong relationship” with Turkiye.

In an interview with the local Alwasat TV, Bashagha said there are some parties trying to disrupt his relations with Turkiye, without naming these parties.

“My relationship with Turkiye is strong and we have a very solid friendship,” he said.

“Our relations with the Turkish state have never been affected,” Bashagha added.

The former interior minister said some lawmakers from the Tobruk-based House of Representatives offered to visit Turkiye to clarify the situation in Libya.

“My relationship with Turkiye was built during difficult times and won't change under any circumstances,” he stressed.

Bashagha also revealed that he has received positive signals from both Qatar and the United Arab Emirates on his designation as prime minister.

Last month, sitting Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh unveiled a plan to hold elections on June 30 after failing to hold presidential and parliamentary polls on Dec. 24, 2021 amid differences over electoral laws.

The situation escalated in Libya earlier this month after the parliament gave confidence to a new government headed by Bashagha while Dbeibeh insists on continuing with his post and duties as prime minister.