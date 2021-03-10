Libyan parliament voices confidence in new government

In a majority vote on Wednesday, Libya's parliament voiced confidence in the new interim government formed by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.

Since Monday, the House of Representatives members have met in the coastal city of Sirte for a vote of confidence. Set to be held on Monday, the voting was postponed to Tuesday and then to Wednesday.

Dbeibeh proposed a unity government of 27 members on Saturday, promising that the government will prioritize "improving services, unifying state institutions, and ending the transitional period by holding elections."

On Feb. 5, Libya's rival political groups agreed in UN-mediated talks to form an interim unity government to lead the country to elections this December, where Dbeibeh was designated as the prime minister and tasked to form a new government.

Libyans hope that this will end years of civil war that have engulfed the country since the ouster and killing of strongman Muammar al-Qaddafi in 2011.

The war was exacerbated when warlord Khalifa Haftar, supported by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Russia, and France, among others, carried out a military onslaught to topple the Tripoli-based internationally recognized government for control of the North African country.

