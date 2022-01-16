Mali's ousted ex-President Keita dies aged 76

Mali’s former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who was ousted in a military coup in 2020, has died at the age of 76, his family announced on Sunday.

He died at his home in the capital Bamako following a long illness.

Keita became president with a landslide victory in 2013 and was re-elected five years later.

He was in the second year of his new term when he was deposed by the military in August 2020.

In the weeks leading to the coup, Keita’s government faced protests by citizens who accused authorities of failing to counter a growing insurgency in Mali and addressing the country’s economic woes.

Mali’s military has been facing international condemnation after backtracking on its pledge to hold elections this February and extending the transition period to civilian rule.

Assimi Goita, Mali’s interim president since last May and the head of the junta that seized power, recently announced that elections will be held in 2026.

In response, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), West Africa’s main regional bloc, imposed additional sanctions on Mali last week.