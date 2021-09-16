Military junta in Guinea holds talks with foreign diplomats, NGOs

The military junta that toppled the government in Guinea on Sept. 5 met with representatives of foreign diplomatic missions and non-governmental organizations Wednesday as part of efforts to establish a transitional government.

According to local reports, Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya, leader of the National Committee for Rally and Development (CNRD), gathered with heads of NGOs in the parliament building.

Doumbouya then held talks with representatives of foreign missions behind closed doors, exchanging ideas in the context of the transition process.

The talks will continue until Sept. 17.

Doumbouya, the leader of the military takeover, has accused former President Alpha Conde of personalizing politics and not doing enough to create economic and social pathways for the population.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) met last week with the junta over the situation in Guinea.

Like the African Union, ECOWAS condemned the military takeover and suspended the country from the bloc.

Conde was deposed and detained on Sept. 5 by soldiers led by Doumbouya, who promised a “peaceful” transition and the formation of a government of national unity.

