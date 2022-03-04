Over 50 protesters injured in anti-military rallies in Sudan

Over 50 people were injured in a protest demanding full civilian rule in Sudan, a doctors group said on Friday.

In a statement, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said that 55 protesters were injured in Thursday's anti-military rallies in the capital Khartoum, and Gadarif and Dongola cities.

The Sudanese government is yet to respond to the statement.

Protests erupted in Sudan last October in response to extraordinary measures taken by Army Chief Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, including the imposition of a state of emergency and the dissolution of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government, which political forces called a "military coup".

According to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, at least 83 protesters have been killed in rallies since the start of the protests.

