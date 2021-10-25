Pan African body 'dismayed' over situation in Sudan

African Union Commission head Moussa Faki Mahamat on Monday expressed "deep dismay" over the volatile political situation in Sudan.

In a statement posted on the commission's Twitter account, Mahamat said he was alarmed at the developments which led to the arrest of Prime Minister Abdella Hamdok and other civilian officials.

The military wing of the transitional government put Hamdok under house arrest just a day after the US special envoy to the Horn of Africa, Jeffry Feltman, mediated talks between the two sides.

The military has just now declared a nationwide state of emergency as protesters take to the streets to demand the reinstatement of the civilian government.

Mahamat called on the immediate resumption of consultations between the civilian and military wings of the transitional government.

Dialogue and consensus, he said, were the only relevant path to save the country and its democratic transition.

He called for the release of all political leaders and urged all parties to respect human rights.

