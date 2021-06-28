Russia denies role in killings, lootings in Central African Republic

Russia Monday denied US media reports that Russian military advisers participated in the killings of civilians and looting in the Central African Republic (CAR).

“This is another lie of the Western media,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier, the US daily The New York Times published an article, claiming the UN experts have prepared a report, accusing Russia's military advisers of taking part in crimes in the CAR.

Last December, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced Moscow had sent an additional 300 instructors to train CAR’s soldiers in fight against armed groups.

According to the ministry, more than 500 Russian instructors and advisers legally work in the Central African country with the UN authorization.

AA