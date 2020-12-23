Russia sends 300 military instructors to CAR

Russia has sent 300 military instructors to the Central African Republic upon its request, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

In a statement published on its official website, the ministry expressed serious concern over movements of paramilitary groups in the CAR, saying their actions “took on the character of a massive attack with the aim of destabilizing the internal situation and disrupting the electoral process.”

The ministry also noted that the international community condemns the actions of the armed groups, which can threaten the CAR's presidential election, and that the UN’s peacekeeping force in the CAR, MINURCAT, had taken part in repelling them.

It also noted that MINURCAT can be reinforced by the redeployment of part of the UN Mission in the Republic of South Sudan (UNMISS).

"Russia, as part of its assistance to Bangui in strengthening the defense capability of the CAR, promptly responded to the request of its leadership and sent an additional 300 instructors to train members of the national army," the ministry said.

Russia's diplomatic service pointed out that the corresponding notification was submitted to UN Security Council Committee 2127 on sanctions against the CAR and called on the CAR's parties to find a solution to the differences through peaceful dialogue.

AA