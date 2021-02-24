Russian mercenaries seen in Sirte city: Libyan army

The Libyan army on Wednesday said it spotted several trucks of Russian Wagner mercenaries in the coastal city of Sirte.

In a statement, the government-led Volcano of Rage Operation said two groups of mercenaries were also seen moving along the road from the oil-rich city of Brega to Sirte and in the direction of Ajdabiya, the statement said.

The Libyan army described the activities of the Russian mercenaries as a “violation of the cease-fire agreement” signed in Geneva in October.

On Oct. 23 last year, the UN announced a permanent cease-fire agreement between Libya’s warring rivals during a meeting of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission in Geneva.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

AA