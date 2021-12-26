Senior security official among 4 killed in Somali capital blast

At least four soldiers, including a district security chief, were killed and three others wounded in a bomb blast in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu late on Saturday night.

A vehicle carrying security personnel was targeted with a remote-controlled improvised explosive device in Mogadishu’s Daynile district, a police officer told Anadolu Agency.

The blast took place in front of the district’s main police station and the dead include Abdisamad Ugas Fara'ade, the top security official in Daynile.

The attack was claimed by the al-Shabaab terrorist group.

It was the second bomb blast in the Horn of African country in less than 24 hours.

Earlier on Saturday afternoon, al-Shabaab claimed to have killed a senior security official in a bombing in the port city of Kismayo in Jubaland State.

That came on the heels of an al-Shabaab attack in Jubaland’s Taabto town in which three officials, including the town’s mayor and head of its town’s taxation department, were gunned down.​​​​​​​