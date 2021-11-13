South Sudan's president sacks finance, interior ministers

South Sudan’s president dismissed the country’s finance and interior ministers on Friday.

Athian Diing Athian has been replaced by Agak Achuil as the new finance minister, while Mahmoud Solomon will take over from Paul Mayom Akech as interior minister, according to a presidential decree read out on state television.

No reason was cited for President Salva Kiir Mayardit’s decision.

Government officials, who spoke to Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity, said Athian’s removal was likely due to the country’s spiraling economic crisis.

They said the mounting criticism against Athian by civil servants who have not been paid their salaries for nearly five months would have also factored in his dismissal.

Kiir has been known to make such sudden changes, with his most recent one being the unexpected sacking of Beatrice Khamisa Wani as foreign minister in September.

Wani was replaced by Mayik Ayii Deng, who served as minister of presidential affairs up until last year.

Earlier in April this year, Kiir made a slew of changes in the country’s top leadership posts, including firing army chief Gen. Johnson Juma Okot and top spymaster Gen. Thomas Duoth.