Sudan protesters launch civil disobedience amid military takeover

Sudan’s protest group announced two days of civil disobedience on Sunday, amid protests against last month’s military takeover.

In a statement, the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) said the protest is part of efforts to abort the Oct. 25 “military coup” in Sudan.

On Oct. 25, the head of Sudan’s ruling military council, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, declared a state of emergency and dissolved the transitional Sovereign Council and government, triggering mass protests across the country.

The move came hours after the military detained transitional Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and a number of ministers amid mutual accusations between civilians and the military.

According to SPA, Sudanese police arrested a number of trade union leaders and teachers on Sunday amid protests in several areas in the country.

Eyewitnesses said police used tear gas canisters and rubber bullets against protesters, who attempted to erect barricades in several neighborhoods in Khartoum.

There was no comment from the police on the allegations.

SPA was instrumental in the mass protests that forced the overthrow of long-serving President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

Before the military takeover, Sudan was administered by a sovereign council of military and civilian officials which was overseeing the transition period until elections slated for 2023 as part of a precarious power-sharing pact between the military and the Forces for Freedom and Change coalition.