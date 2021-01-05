Sudan pulls out of 'direct' Nile dam talks

Sudan said Monday that it will not take part in direct talks with Egypt and Ethiopia on the multibillion-dollar Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Sudan wants negotiations to be held with African Union mediation, the country’s Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry said in a statement.

Khartoum submitted a request for a trilateral meeting with AU experts and observers Monday but is still awaiting a response, the ministry said.

Instead, Sudan received an invitation for a “direct tripartite meeting,” it added.

“Based on the outcomes of the ministerial meeting between the three countries held on Sunday, Sudan has submitted a request to hold a meeting with the AU experts and monitors,” read the statement.

“Instead of a reply to this request, Sudan received an invitation for a direct tripartite meeting, so it has expressed its reservations over participating in this meeting.”

The Sudanese ministry stressed that all future talks must proceed with AU mediation.

AA