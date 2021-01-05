Sudan pulls out of 'direct' Nile dam talks

Khartoum says talks with Egypt, Ethiopia must be held with African Union's mediation

Sudan said Monday that it will not take part in direct talks with Egypt and Ethiopia on the multibillion-dollar Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Sudan wants negotiations to be held with African Union mediation, the country’s Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry said in a statement.

Khartoum submitted a request for a trilateral meeting with AU experts and observers Monday but is still awaiting a response, the ministry said.

Instead, Sudan received an invitation for a “direct tripartite meeting,” it added.

“Based on the outcomes of the ministerial meeting between the three countries held on Sunday, Sudan has submitted a request to hold a meeting with the AU experts and monitors,” read the statement.

“Instead of a reply to this request, Sudan received an invitation for a direct tripartite meeting, so it has expressed its reservations over participating in this meeting.” 

The Sudanese ministry stressed that all future talks must proceed with AU mediation. 

