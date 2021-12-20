Sudan says dozens injured in protests on revolution anniversary

Dozens of protesters were injured in Sunday’s protests marking the third anniversary of Sudan’s revolution that swept long-serving President Omar al-Bashir from power, the health ministry said Monday.

A ministry statement said police fired tear gas canisters to disperse protesters near the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum.

According to the statement, 121 protesters suffered temporary asphyxiation in Khartoum and two in Kassala state.

No deaths were reported during the protests.

On December 19, 2018, protests erupted across Sudan against the deterioration of the country’s economic conditions, forcing the military to remove Bashir from power in April 2019.

During Sunday’s rallies, protesters condemned a recent political deal between Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and the military.

On Oct. 25, the military dismissed Hamdok’s transitional government and declared a state of emergency, amid accusations and differences between politicians and the military.

Hamdok, however, was reinstated on Nov. 21 under an agreement with Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the Sudanese army chief, in a move that aimed to resolve a political crisis that threatened to undermine Sudan’s transition to democracy.

According to the Central Doctors Committee, 45 protesters have been killed since the Oct. 25 military takeover.