Sudanese protester dies of wounds, death toll rises to 40: Medics

A Sudanese protester died of his wounds on Saturday, taking the death toll from protests against last month’s military takeover to 40, according to medics.

The independent Central Doctors Committee said Mohamed Adam Hadoun, 16, was shot in the head and leg during protests on Nov. 17 and breathed his last on Saturday.

At least 15 protesters were killed during the Nov. 17 protesters, according to the Sudanese Professionals Association, which spearheaded demonstrations that led to the ouster of long-serving President Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

Sudanese police have denied opening fire on protesters.

On Oct. 25, the head of Sudan’s ruling military council, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, declared a state of emergency and dissolved the transitional Sovereign Council and government amid rival protests and accusations between the military and politicians in the country.

Al-Burhan insists that the measures are meant to protect the country from “imminent danger” and accused those rejecting his move as “stirring chaos.”

Before the military takeover, Sudan was administered by a precarious power-sharing council between the military and the Unity of the Forces for Freedom and Change, which was overseeing the transition period until elections in 2023.