Sudan’s Hamdok expected to resign ‘soon’

Sudan’s transitional Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok is expected to resign soon, according to a source in his office on Monday.

“Hamdok has ordered his office staff to hand over their trusts,” the source told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media.

According to the source, Hamdok is preparing to submit his resignation soon, after he held a closed meeting with army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo Hemedti on the country's political crisis.

“The staff working at Hamdok's office have begun to hand over their trusts as of Sunday evening,” the source said.

Last week, sources revealed to Anadolu Agency that the transitional premier was planning to resign.

Sudan has been in turmoil since Oct. 25 when the Sudanese military dismissed Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency.

Hamdok, however, was reinstated on Nov. 21 under an agreement with al-Burhan, in a move rejected by Sudanese political and civil forces as an “attempt to legitimize the coup."

On Saturday, thousands of protesters took to the streets in the capital Khartoum and other cities to demand full civilian rule in the country.

Before the Oct. 25 military takeover, Sudan was administered by a sovereign council of military and civilian officials overseeing the transition period until elections in 2023 as part of a precarious power-sharing pact between the military and the Forces of Freedom and Change coalition.