Suicide bombing in Somali capital kills 1, wounds several

At least one person was killed and several others wounded on Thursday when a suicide bomber blew himself up in the Somali capital Mogadishu, an official said.

The attack took place at the El-gabta intersection near the heavily guarded Somali presidential palace in the country's capital Mogadishu.

Abdifatah Hassan, a police officer in Mogadishu, told Anadolu Agency that the target was a convoy carrying voters who were coming back from the election venue in Mogadishu.

"We believe the suicide bomber wanted to target vehicles carrying voters, but it seems that they missed the target," he said.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group al-Shabaab often claims responsibility for similar attacks in the Horn of African country.