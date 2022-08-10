Tunisian court revokes president's decision to dismiss judges

A court in Tunisia on Wednesday halted the implementation of Tunisian President Kais Saied's decision to sack judges.

Speaking to a local radio, the Administrative Court's spokesman, Imad Al-Ghabri, said on Wednesday the court had reviewed all the appeals against the president's June decision and decided to halt its implementation.

The head of the Association of Young Judges, Murad al-Masoudi, said 47 appeals by the sacked judges were approved and included in the court's decision to revoke the president’s decision.

In June, President Kais Saied sacked 57 judges, accusing them of corruption and protecting terrorists.

Several Tunisian parties and organizations, as well as the US and the rights group Amnesty International, condemned Saied's decision.

Tunisia has been in the throes of a deep political crisis that aggravated the country's economic conditions since Saied ousted the government, suspended parliament and assumed executive authority in July 2021. He later dissolved the assembly after lawmakers held a session to challenge his measures.

While Saied insists that his measures were meant to "save" the country, critics have accused him of orchestrating a coup.