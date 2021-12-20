Turkey bases ties with Africa on mutual respect: Senegal’s president

Turkey has a thriving partnership with African countries because its ties on the continent are based on mutual respect, according to the president of Senegal.

“Today, there is a very effective partnership between Turkey and Africa built on equal foundations and the win-win principle,” Macky Sall said in a conversation with Anadolu Agency during his visit to Istanbul for the recently concluded 3rd Turkey-African Partnership Summit.

“Most importantly, Turkey attaches great importance to mutual respect in its relationship with Africa – that is something truly important to African countries.”

Sall said the summit was a success for all participating countries and “all African leaders were highly satisfied” with the outcomes.

He said Turkey and Senegal enjoy ties that are “quite sincere and fruitful,” adding that he also has a personal friendship with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to Sall, strong relations between the two nations are the reason why Turkish companies are involved in several major projects in Senegal, including the Diamniadio modern city project near the capital Dakar.

“There are also many opportunities for Senegalese entrepreneurs and companies in Turkey,” he said.

As he prepares to take over the presidency of the African Union in 2022, Sall said he will use the platform to “further strengthen our already good relations with Turkey and President Erdogan in a way that will serve the interests of both Africa and Turkey.”