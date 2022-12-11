Türkiye, Algeria work hard to improve ties: Turkish foreign minister

Türkiye and Algeria put efforts to enhance the bilateral relations in every field, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.

"Under the leadership of our presidents, we are making great efforts to improve Türkiye-Algeria relations in every field," Cavusoglu told reporters in Algeria.

Cavusoglu's remarks came after he met with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune as part of his two-day visit to co-chair the first meeting of the joint planning group between the two countries.

"We were also pleased to receive President Tebboune's views and evaluations on regional issues, especially in Libya," he added.

Cavusoglu said Türkiye and Algeria will bring the ties to a much better point, adding: "We appreciate the role Algeria plays for regional peace and stability. We are determined to further strengthen our cooperation in all fields."