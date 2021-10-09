UN hails signing of plan for withdrawal of mercenaries, foreign fighters from Libya

The UN on Friday welcomed the signing of an action plan by the group known as the Joint Military Commission that will see the withdrawal of mercenaries, foreign fighters, and foreign forces from Libya.

Also known as the JMC, 5+5, the group ended a three-day meeting at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, where they agreed on the plan.

“The United Nations applauds the patriotism and commitment of the JMC members, encouraging them to seize this opportunity to further the full implementation of the Ceasefire Agreement through this Action Plan,” according to a UN statement in Geneva.

Coupled with the plan, the UN said the JMC is developing an implementation mechanism that calls for the “gradual, balanced, and sequenced departure of all mercenaries, foreign fighters, and foreign forces.”

UN Special Envoy on Libya Jan Kubis said the “agreement responds to the overwhelming demand of the Libyan people and creates a positive momentum that should be built upon to move forward towards a stable and democratic stage.”

He said it included holding free, credible and transparent national elections on Dec. 24, “with results accepted by all.”

The plan is aligned with a cease-fire deal, respective United Nations Security Council resolutions, 2570 and 2571 on Libya, and the outcomes of the Berlin Conference last year.

“The Action Plan is a nationally owned and led instrument that is key to support the Libyans in regaining their sovereignty and integrity, maintain the peace, stability, and security of their country,” said the UN.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

AA