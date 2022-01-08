UN launches talks to salvage Sudan transition

The UN mission in Sudan on Saturday launched a UN-facilitated intra-Sudanese political process in an effort to salve the country’s transition to democracy.

Volker Perthes, the head of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), said the "process will be inclusive."

"All key civilian and military stakeholders, including armed movements, political parties, civil society, women’s groups, and resistance committees will be invited to participate in the UN-facilitated political process,” he added in a statement.

Perthes stressed that the "UN remains committed to supporting the realization of the aspirations of Sudanese people for freedom, peace and justice."

The move came one day after UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres spoke on Friday with Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and stressed on the necessity to form a civilian government.

Sudan has been in turmoil since Oct. 25, 2021 when the Sudanese military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency.

Prior to the military takeover, Sudan was governed by a sovereign council of military and civilian officials tasked with overseeing the transition period until elections in 2023.

Hamdok resigned on Jan. 2, six weeks after he returned to his post in a deal with al-Burhan, an agreement rejected by most political groups in Sudan.