US, UK warn of possible attacks in Nigerian capital

The US and UK have warned citizens against traveling to Nigeria, saying there is an elevated risk of terror attacks in the West African country's capital Abuja.

“Avoid all non-essential travel or movement,” the US embassy in Abuja said in a security alert on Sunday.

Nigeria has been battling terrorist groups. The country is also notorious for incidents of kidnappings with the most recent in northwestern Kaduna state where 61 passengers were abducted by terrorists in a train.

The alert said that targets may include government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, hotels, bars, or restaurants among other venues.

“Stay alert. Avoid crowds,” it warned and said that the embassy will offer reduced services until further notice.

Meanwhile, a UK advisory said there is a heightened risk of indiscriminate attacks that could affect western interests as well as places visited by tourists.

“You should avoid places where crowds gather, including political meetings, religious gatherings and places of worship, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, transport hubs (including train networks) and camps for displaced people,” it said.