World Food Program condemns looting of fuel by Tigray rebels

The World Food Program condemned on Thursday the seizure of fuel supplies in Tigray by The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and demanded Tigrayan authorities immediately return the fuel to the agency.

“On Wednesday morning, a group of armed men entered WFP’s compound in Mekelle and forcibly seized 12 tankers filled with over half a million liters of fuel,” the agency said in a statement attributable to Executive Director David Beasley.

The WFP said without the fuel, “it is impossible for WFP to distribute food, fertilizer, medicines, and other emergency supplies across Tigray. It also prevents us from powering generators and vehicles, so that WFP and humanitarian partners can meet the needs of the vulnerable populations of Tigray, where an estimated 5.2 million people face severe hunger,” it added.

The six-month humanitarian cease-fire between the Ethiopian government and TPLF collapsed Wednesday after the resumption of fighting on different fronts.