35 trapped miners rescued in Canada

Crews have helped 35 miners stranded underground to the surface at a mine in Canada, but four remained to be extricated as of late Tuesday.

A team of 58 responders from mine owner Vale SA’s rescue team and Ontario Mine Rescue helped the 35 miners at the Totten Mine near Sudbury in northern Ontario travel about one kilometer on a series of ladders and ropes to reach the surface Tuesday morning.

The other four are still underground awaiting their turn to reach the surface.

Doctors are on the scene checking miners as they exit the mine, said Nick Larochelle, president of the Steelworkers Union Local 6500, to which 30 of the miners belong.

"No one has been physically injured in the incident or in the evacuation," the union said.

"The highly trained rescue team has been working since last night to evacuate the miners who have been trapped underground since mid-day on Sunday. Food, water, and other necessities are available and workers are being given rides home."

The miners became stuck underground Sunday around noon when a giant scoop struck and damaged the elevator shaft, CTV News reported.

"We are taking it slow so that we're not pushing anybody past their energy level," said Shawn Rideout of Ontario Mine Rescue, referring to the remaining trapped miners.

The mine is located near Sudbury, a city with a population of about 165,000 about four hours north of Toronto. The Totten mine produces copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, gold and silver and has about 200 employees, according to Vale.

The company website states that Vale has been operating mines in Sudbury for more than 100 years. It has five mines, a mill, smelter, refinery and almost 4,000 employees, making it one of the largest integrated mining complexes in the world.

AA