5 shot, undetonated devices found at New York City subway station

At least five people were shot and undetonated devices were found early Tuesday at a subway station in New York City, according to reports.

Authorities said an investigation is underway and told residents to avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue in Brooklyn.

The Washington Post newspaper, citing a police spokesperson, said at least 13 people were injured with five sustaining gunfire wounds in the shooting in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn.

"Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area," the New York Police Department said on Twitter.

Officials initially responded to reports of smoke and found the victims at the scene as well as undetonated devices, said the Post. But the New York Police Department said there were "No active explosive devices at this time."

Police are searching for a suspect who was reported to have been wearing a gas mask and a construction vest.

US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting, said White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki.